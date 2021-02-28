60,575 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.