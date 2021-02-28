$61.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $61.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.56 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Tilray reported sales of $52.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $296.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 108.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 87.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

