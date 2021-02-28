$68.28 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce $68.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.31 million and the lowest is $68.24 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $67.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $276.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.43 million to $281.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $317.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GSL opened at $15.52 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $560.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

