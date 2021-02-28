$686.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report $686.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $700.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $424.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zynga by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Zynga by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.