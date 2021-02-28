$7.66 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report $7.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 million to $7.75 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $11.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.41 million to $30.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.76 million, with estimates ranging from $40.72 million to $42.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TACT shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.99.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

