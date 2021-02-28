83,277 Shares in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Translate Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the third quarter worth $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Translate Bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

