8,340 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,606. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

