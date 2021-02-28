$84.44 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.99 million and the lowest is $83.90 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $82.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

