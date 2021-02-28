87,139 Shares in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CAI International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CAI International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.