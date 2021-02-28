8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0041

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.27 million and $50,011.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000706 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000089 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

