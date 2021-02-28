$93.23 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CTG stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

In related news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $132,054. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

