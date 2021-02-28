AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.78. 202,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,381. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

