AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

AIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE AIR opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $43.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

