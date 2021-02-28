Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $335.88

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Aave has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $472.38 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $335.88 or 0.00754430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,972.39 or 0.04430253 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418,101 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

