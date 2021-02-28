Aavegotchi (GHST) Hits Market Cap of $59.64 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003137 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $59.64 million and $43.44 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 48,808,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,808,736 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

