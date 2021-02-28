Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 960.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NEVPF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Abliva AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

