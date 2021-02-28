Abulaba (AAA) Hits Market Cap of $881.77

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 79.8% against the US dollar. One Abulaba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $881.77 and approximately $358.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.17 or 0.00783225 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.