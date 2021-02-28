Abyss Market Capitalization Achieves $10.24 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $323,192.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00776375 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00030365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00030420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00040435 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

