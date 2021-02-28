Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.06 or 0.00734717 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00030697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

