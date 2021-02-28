AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Price Down 12.9% Today

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.75 or 0.00024791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,380.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.02 or 0.03082040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00364134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.01016606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.46 or 0.00475918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00398840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00244944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00023055 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

