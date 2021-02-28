AceD Market Cap Hits $360,914.94 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One AceD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 47.8% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $360,914.94 and approximately $17.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AceD Token Profile

AceD is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

