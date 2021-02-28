Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Tops $533,813.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $533,813.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,803.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.25 or 0.03098471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00363972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.14 or 0.01018485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00483038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00395858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00245025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.