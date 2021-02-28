Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) Short Interest Up 1,451.2% in February

Adaptive Medias, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,468,500 shares, an increase of 1,451.2% from the January 28th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Adaptive Medias stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Adaptive Medias has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Adaptive Medias, Inc, a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS.

