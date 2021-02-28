Add.xyz Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (PLT)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Add.xyz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $205,720.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00769348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00029817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00030437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041436 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (PLT) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

Add.xyz Token Trading

