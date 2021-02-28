AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00731220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039023 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.