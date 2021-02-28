Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Change Path LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $459.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,125,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.40. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

