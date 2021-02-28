Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADVZF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

