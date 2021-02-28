Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADVZF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.
About Adventus Mining
