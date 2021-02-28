Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 15,811 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.90.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

