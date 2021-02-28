Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $533.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 151.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

