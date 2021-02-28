Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,826,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

