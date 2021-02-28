Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $736.80 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $774.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

