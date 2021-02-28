Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,414,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,530,000 after buying an additional 383,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in American Tower by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

