Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 939.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.33.

MELI stock opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,858.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,455.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.