Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

