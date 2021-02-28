Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Aggreko has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.