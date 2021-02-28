AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 8,975.5% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
