AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 8,975.5% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get AgraFlora Organics International alerts:

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.