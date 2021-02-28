Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Agritek Company Profile

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, and California Premiums brands in the United States. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

