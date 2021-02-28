Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Update

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGTK opened at $0.03 on Friday. Agritek has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Agritek Company Profile
