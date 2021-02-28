AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays cut AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AIBRF remained flat at $$2.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

