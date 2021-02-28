AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $31,442.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Profile

AIDUS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

