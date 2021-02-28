Aion Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $79.79 million and $19.27 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,879.45 or 1.00752137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.30 or 0.00430063 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.64 or 0.00823471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00294417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00088844 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002017 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.