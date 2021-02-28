Airbloc (ABL) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $66,824.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.62 or 0.00787776 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00030600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

ABL is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

