Airbloc Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $61,567.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00054170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00703972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00026752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

