Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $6.05 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $6.05 or 0.00013509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $231.55 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.75 or 0.00470377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00069198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00077013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00079933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00450234 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00201426 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 123,454,656 coins and its circulating supply is 38,256,708 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

