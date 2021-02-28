Akropolis Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.62 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and $13.62 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00787478 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,709,236 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

