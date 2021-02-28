Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.25% of Albany International worth $337,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Albany International by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $84.61.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

