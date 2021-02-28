Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 38% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $233,419.02 and approximately $110.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

