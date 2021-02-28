Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 28th total of 2,171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFFF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.