Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the January 28th total of 2,171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFFF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

