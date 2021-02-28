Alias Trading Down 19.4% This Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Alias has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $14,124.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alias has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Alias coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00290147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001855 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010700 BTC.

About Alias

ALIAS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.