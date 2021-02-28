All Sports (SOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $201,800.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One All Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $201,800.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

