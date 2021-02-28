Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.19. 95,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.